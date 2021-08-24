Ranking the Top 7 Landing Spots for a Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer

0 of 7

Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Getty Images

As if the world wasn't still reeling from the news that one of the two greatest players on the planet was switching clubs with very little notice, it appears that we're set for a second such saga over the next week or so.

Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo, currently of Serie A's Juventus, may want to pick up and move clubs once more. Joining the Old Lady from Real Madrid in 2018, the 36-year-old Portuguese seems ready to test the waters with a new club, the would-be fifth of his professional career.

We just saw Lionel Messi, a once one-club man make the difficult decision to leave FC Barcelona and sign with Paris Saint-Germain, something few expected to actually happen. Now Ronaldo wants in on the action and could also move on. What a world we live in.

With the transfer window closing at the end of August, the time to make a move happen is short, but if Ronaldo is as motivated as reports are suggesting, it could become a reality sooner than we all think and a whole new (or old) fanbase could be stocking up on CR7 jerseys. As we did we our friend Leo, let's rank the most likely destinations for Ronaldo and his many talents, starting with the least likely first.