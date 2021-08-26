Lakers' Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason Decisions

1 of 3

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The knee-jerk reactions to L.A.'s blockbuster deal for Russell Westbrook were an equal mix of astonishment and doubt. The former dealt with the tremendous talent level shared by the trio of Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The latter revolved around the spacing and ball-dominance concerns of bringing Westbrook to an offense led by James.

Those concerns are valid and won't really go away until we see how this works on the court. James has historically worked best with shooters, and Westbrook, a career 30.5 percent shooter from three, is not that. Westbrook might be the best playmaker James has played alongside, though, and the right bit of creativity and buy-in could lead to some dynamic two-man actions between them.

It's a gamble, but the potential payoff is enormous. Hoop heads have long wondered how Westbrook might fare with more off-ball activity as a cutter and screener. If he's on board with some stylistic changes, the Lakers could uncover extra areas in his game. Even if they don't, they'll benefit from his downhill attacking and the sparks he'll provide in transition.

Considering the caliber of player the Lakers received, it's hard to hate the cost. The Lakers gave up Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell for Westbrook and three future second-round picks. Now, Westbrook's enormous $44.2 million salary is a big part of the price, too, but if L.A. doesn't mind footing the bill, who are we to argue?

Grade: B