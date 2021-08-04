X

    LeBron James Responds to Criticism of Lakers' Offseason Acquisitions: 'Keep Talking'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVAugust 5, 2021
    Alerted 19m ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/Ashley Landis

    LeBron James appears ready to use any and all criticism of the Los Angeles Lakers as motivation for the 2021-22 campaign.

    James asked critics to "keep talking" Wednesday in a since-deleted tweet and has apparently already taken note of suggestions that the Purple and Gold will be too old or injury-prone to compete for their second championship in three years:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    LeBron calls out those doubting the Lakers 👀 <a href="https://t.co/V83nXIdJIX">pic.twitter.com/V83nXIdJIX</a>

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!