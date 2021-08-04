LeBron James Responds to Criticism of Lakers' Offseason Acquisitions: 'Keep Talking'

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

LeBron James appears ready to use any and all criticism of the Los Angeles Lakers as motivation for the 2021-22 campaign.

James asked critics to "keep talking" Wednesday in a since-deleted tweet and has apparently already taken note of suggestions that the Purple and Gold will be too old or injury-prone to compete for their second championship in three years:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.