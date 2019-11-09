LeBron James Explains 'Washed King' Tweet After Lakers' Win vs. Heat

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2019

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James brings the ball up court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

After leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 95-80 win over the Miami Heat on Friday and helping them improve to an NBA-best 7-1 on the season, LeBron James explained a recent tweet and how it plays into his self-motivation.

In Tuesday's 118-112 win over the Chicago Bulls, James posted his third consecutive triple-double. He replied to a tweet about the accomplishment with "#WashedKing."

According to Mark Medina of USA Today, LeBron said that the hashtag is part of his process to push himself to be great: "It's just my personal motivation. I'm extra motivated to put myself in a position where I know I belong. It's my personal motivation every single night to be on the floor and be great."

James' has arguably been the best player in basketball through eight games this season, as his 26.0 points, 10.5 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game make him an early contender for the MVP award.

       

