Buying or Selling Latest NBA Trade, Free Agency, Offseason Rumors

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Jeramy Lamb looks out of place on an Indiana Pacers squad that should have a fully healthy Caris LeVert and T.J. Warren, and teams around the NBA know it. He has reportedly drawn interest from four suitors, including the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers, according to the Indianapolis Star's J. Michael.

Trading for Lamb does carry some semblance of risk. He missed half of last season while recovering from a torn left ACL, and then his year ended due to soreness in that same left knee. But the downside is limited by his expiring contract, which runs only slightly more than mid-level-exception money ($10.5 million).

Rolling the dice on a reasonably priced bucket-getter with genuine 2-guard size is never a terrible idea, either. Lamb has defensive limitations, but he can generate his own looks and knows how to find his preferred spots off the dribble. He should be slightly more appealing after what he flashed last season, trading in many of his long twos for more threes, on which he shot a career-best 40.6 percent.

Envisioning him with the Hornets or Lakers, on the other hand, is extremely difficult. Neither team has a trade exception large enough to swallow his money or the eminently expendable salaries necessary to match his $10.5 million cap hit.

Go ahead and rule out the Lakers as a potential destination for the next few months. They aren't moving any of their three highest-paid players (Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook). Their next most expensive salary is that of Kendrick Nunn, at $5 million, and he cannot be jettisoned until the middle of December. Marc Gasol is currently their highest-paid and realistically movable player, and he's on the books for under $3 million.

The Hornets are in a similarly restrictive position. Terry Rozier isn't getting moved after landing a four-year, $96.2 million extension, and many of their mid-end salaries belong to youngsters they have no business using to facilitate a Lamb reunion (James Bouknight, Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington, etc.). They could engage Indy on larger talks for Myles Turner using Gordon Hayward, but Lamb's place in such a scenario would be the secondary carrot.

Verdict: Buy teams showing interest in Lamb. Sell interest from the Hornets and Lakers.