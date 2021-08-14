Biggest Surprises, Questions and Grades for Top Rookies at Summer League

1 of 10

Bart Young/Getty Images

Pleasant Surprise: Game-readiness

Maybe this shouldn't even count. The idea that Ziaire Williams needs extensive time to marinate was predicated on taking his performance with Stanford at face value.

Shooting 36.0 percent on two-point jumpers and 29.1 percent from deep, per Hoop-Math, still doesn't look good. Ditto for his averaging more turnovers than the assists. But college basketball, like the rest of our world, unfolded amid a global pandemic. And Williams played in California, a state that had some of the most rigid restrictions in place. Couldn't his struggles just be a symptom of relative limitation?

If how Williams has played so far hints at what to come, they absolutely will be.

Though his most recent outing against the Sacramento Kings saw him miss all six of his three-pointers, his offensive feels has flirted with divinity. He has looked at home working off the baseline, dribbled into some jumpers, taken drives all the way to the rim, got off catch-and-fire treys and even uncorked an impossible-to-guard step-back.

Biggest Question: What will his role be in Memphis next season?

Trading Jonas Valanciunas, taking on the salaries of Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe and doing absolutely nothing during free agency suggests the Memphis Grizzlies are all-in on the big picture and the developmental window it creates.

Then again, they've obliterated expectations in each of the past two seasons, so who knows.

Regardless of their immediate direction, their angle with Williams is fuzzy. He should be able to give them minutes across the 3 and 4, but they're hardly barren at those spots. The Grizzlies have to this point treated Jaren Jackson Jr. like a power forward, which is also where Xavier Tillman logged a chunk of his minutes last season. The wing rotation, meanwhile, includes a steady mix of Kyle Anderson, Dillon Brooks and Desmond Bane, the latter of whom has demanded a more prominent role with his play in Vegas.

So, like, where does Williams fall amid this hodgepodge? It gets a little easier hashing out a spot in the rotation if Jackson mans the middle more often, but even then, do the Grizzlies have the stomach to withstand Williams' learning curve? Figuring out how to incorporate a bunch of playable talent into the rotation is a great problem to have, but it's a problem all the same—and one made more complicated by Williams' summer-league contributions.

Overall Grade: B+