Every NBA Team's Most Underrated Player

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Not all NBA players receive the right amount of national-pundit hugs.

Fans of specific teams are, for the most part, pretty good at showering non-megastars with the proper love. They understand the value and importance of certain role players, youngsters, past-their-heyday stars and the like better than those who chopper in to check out a couple of games or box-score watch here and there. Good for them. Pinpointing their team's most underrated player also isn't for them.

It's for everyone else.

That will be the guiding light we follow throughout this process: identifying guys who don't get enough spotlight on a national level (let's call this "normal underrated") or receive too much criticism despite being good (let's call this "NBA Twitter underrated").

Contract values will mostly be thrown by the wayside during this exercise, with the exception of shockingly stale free-agent markets. Big-money deals do not preclude players from unfair minimization. Go figure.

Universally recognized stars will generally be ineligible for inclusion. Super-duper names can be underrated, but if you received an All-Star or All-NBA nod in the past couple of seasons, chances are someone else on your team needs this figurative fist bump-into-a-bear-hug more than you do.