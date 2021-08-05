Biggest Winners and Losers from 2021 NBA Free Agency so Far

1 of 7

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls were on track to have a universally lovable offseason. Alex Caruso fills a defensive void on the perimeter, and Lonzo Ball is a divine offensive fit next to Zach LaVine.

Then they signed-and-traded for DeMar DeRozan.

And not only did they sign-and-trade for DeRozan, but they gave him a fully guaranteed three-year, $85 million deal while forking over a 2025 first-rounder, two seconds (2022 and 2025) and Thaddeus Young in the process. I mean: My. God.

DeRozan's fit on the Bulls is wonky. He is an operable iso scorer and has turned into one of the league's more dangerous pick-and-roll maestros. But he's a non-factor when displaced from the ball and compromises an already-shaky defensive dynamic. His teams have allowed more points per 100 possessions with him on the floor in each of the past six seasons.

Taking chances is perfectly fine. But where was DeRozan's leverage that Chicago needed to guarantee him an average of $28.3 million per year? And where was the San Antonio Spurs' leverage that they were able to extract a protected distant first-rounder, two seconds and the Bulls' most valuable defensive player last season?

Perhaps this all works out. Sliding DeRozan up to the 4 in lineups that feature Nikola Vucevic can help alleviate some of the spacing concerns, and he gives Chicago a genuine offensive lifeline when when LaVine's on the bench. But after already mortgaging part of the future at last year's trade deadline, and with LaVine set to hit unrestricted free agency next summer, the Bulls as they stand profile as uncomfortably combustible.

New York Knicks

Certain Knicks fans will inevitably take this as an insult. It's not. Their offseason is eminently defensible. But landing Kemba Walker for sub-mid-level money is the only indisputable victory of the offseason.

Re-signing Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel and Derrick Rose without including a third guaranteed season changes the context of those deals. Ditto for the four-year, $78 million contract given to Evan Fournier, which includes a team option on the final installment. And locking down Julius Randle on a max extension well south of what a max deal would've run for him next summer—up to five years and $207 million—could be a flash-bulb moment the Knicks brag about down the line.

At the same time, New York has significantly reinvested in last season's explosion while losing its best perimeter defender (Reggie Bullock). None of the commitments are inherently damaging. The Knicks remain flexible over the long term, and it wasn't like any superstars were available to scoop up in free agency. But interpreting last year as a new normal when next season's Eastern Conference hierarchy will be tougher to navigate is still a risk—a justifiable one, sure, yet a risk all the same.

Toronto Raptors

Holding onto Kyle Lowry through last season made some sense if the Raptors planned to bring him back or could net a nifty return in a sign-and-trade. They did neither.

Accepting Precious Achiuwa and Goran Dragic for Lowry is akin to selling low knowing there was at least one package returning higher value available to them in March. This deal could be viewed differently if the Raptors were trying to give the GROAT a proper sendoff, but they spent the season playing in Tampa rather than Toronto and wound up shutting him down to close the year.

Declaring them outright losers still goes a touch too far, mostly because they negotiated a new deal with NBA team architect extraordinaire Masai Ujiri. His return is monumental for the franchise, and he more than any other executive deserves the benefit of the doubt—though, Toronto's signing of the actually terrible Sam Dekker does, in fact, test the limits of that leeway.