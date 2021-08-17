Top 10 Unsigned NBA Free Agents Right Now

0 of 10

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Free agency has slowed to a crawl, if not an outright halt. The eternal optimism emanating out of the Las Vegas Summer League is fading from a thick, blanketing smog to a translucent vapor. People are arguing about whether Jalen Green should be fired into the sun for preferring the city of Houston, which houses the team that drafted him, over Detroit.

All of which can mean only one thing: The dog days of the NBA offseason are upon us. Stay safe out there, friends.

Fortunately, we have a foolproof way to avoid bickering about things that truly, entirely, I promise don't actually matter: immersing ourselves in what remains of the free-agency pool.

Virtually all of the truly high-impact players are off the board, and Josh Hart took some of the market's late-summer sheen with him—on top of words I had pre-written about him—by re-signing with the New Orleans Pelicans. But Lauri Markkanen (restricted) is still floating around, and he's joined by a handful of recognizable vets and some under-the-radar names who deserve cracks at NBA rotation minutes.

Potential destinations will be provided for each of the included players, because armchair GMing is fun. Those spots will be determined by weighing team needs against prospective minutes available for said free agent. Cap space and exceptions are secondary concerns at this point. Other than Markkanen, none of these names have a real chance at finagling a sizable payday.

Free agents will be ranked against one another according to how likely they are to make a meaningful impact next season. Now, let's dog-days-of-summer it up. Responsibly, of course.