Bold Predictions for Patriots' 2021 NFL Season

Steven Senne/Associated Press

During the Bill Belichick era, the New England Patriots have been a consistent playoff team that regularly makes Super Bowl appearances and frequently wins championships. It didn't do any of those things during the 2020 season.

In a year of change—most notably the loss of longtime quarterback Tom Brady—the Patriots went 7-9 and missed the playoffs for only the fourth time since Belichick took over as head coach prior to the 2000 season.

But New England has put itself in a strong position to have a bounce-back campaign. No team was more active in the early days of free agency, as the Pats landed some of the top players on the market. They brought in fresh talent via the 2021 NFL draft, including their likely quarterback of the future, Mac Jones. And they are getting back some of the players who opted out last season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see things go better for the Patriots in 2021. With the start of that campaign quickly approaching, here are three bold predictions for New England.