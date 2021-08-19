Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Isaiah Thomas, LA's Roster Plans and More

Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Isaiah Thomas, LA's Roster Plans and MoreAugust 19, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers continue working to solidify their roster ahead of the 2021-22 season. Several significant moves have already been made—including the trade to acquire Russell Westbrook—but Los Angeles is looking to add a couple of additional pieces before training camp.
What's unknown is who those pieces might be and if Los Angeles can get everyone on the same page before the regular season—set to kick off Oct. 19.
The Lakers are running it back with a few familiar faces, including LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Talen Horton-Tucker and Marc Gasol. However, players like Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington and Kendrick Nunn—and up to two players yet to be named—are new and will need to establish chemistry.
L.A. will have to consider chemistry as it looks to put the finishing touches on its roster.
Here, we'll dive into the latest buzz surrounding potential targets, the team's roster plans and one returning superstar with the regular season two months out.
Lakers Work Out Isaiah Thomas, Others; I.T. Eager for NBA Return
The Lakers already have a few options in mind for rounding out their roster. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, L.A. recently worked out Isaiah Thomas, Darren Collison and Mike James.
Per Haynes, though, a signing "is not imminent."
Thomas is an intriguing option, as he only appeared in three games this past season. However, he has played with James before and has not lost his offensive prowess—recently scoring 81 points in a game at the Crawsover Pro-Am in Seattle.
OF course, dominating in a pro-am game is different than flourishing on an NBA court, and Thomas is eager to prove he belongs on the latter.
"That's the only goal...is to be in the NBA, to be on a roster. I know I got the talent to do it," Thomas said, per ESPN's Malika Andrews.
While Thomas only lasted 15 games with James and the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2017-18 season, James seems to be supportive of Thomas' comeback attempt.
"Yessir Killa!! Keep going my G!" James tweeted after Thomas' 81-point performance.
The pair could reunite this season in Los Angeles.
Lakers Looking to Add 2; James Ennis Could Be an Option
Even if the Lakers sign Thomas, they'll still likely look to add another player. According to Haynes, Los Angeles is looking to fill two spots before the regular season:
"The Lakers, who have 12 players under guaranteed contracts, will go into the 2021-22 season carrying 14 players in order to maintain flexibility, sources said. Each team can carry a maximum of 15 players and two two-way players. A third point guard is a priority, sources said, along with potentially adding another wing."
The Lakers could add that third guard by signing Thomas, Collison or James. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, James Ennis could be an option for the wing role.
"For the Lakers, wing depth is more important than a backup guard. James Ennis is a name that's been mentioned for the Lakers," Stein wrote.
Ennis would make a lot of sense for a team looking to bolster its perimeter offense. Last season with the Orlando Magic, he shot 47.3 percent from the floor and 43.3 percent from beyond the arc.
It wouldn't be a shock to see Ennis become one of the final pieces in Los Angeles' puzzle.
Anthony Davis Working on Conditioning This Offseason
LeBon James and Anthony Davis remain the centerpieces of this Lakers roster, and if both are healthy, L.A. stands a good chance of returning to the Finals. However, both players missed significant time last season and will need to stay on the court this year to be successful.
James famously spends millions on his conditioning and diet program in order to stay in top shape. According to NBA journalist Landon Buford, Davis could be looking to employ a similar strategy.
"I recently spoke with a league source, and they shared that Klutch Sports had gotten him a trainer to help keep Davis in proper condition to be available next season," Buford wrote.
While better conditioning should help Davis navigate the rigors of the regular season and playoffs, there's no guarantee that it will help him avoid the dreaded injury bug. However, Davis' health could be one of the reasons L.A. was eager to trade for Westbrook in the first place.
Theoretically, having three superstars on the team instead of two should lighten Davis' regular-season workload. James, Davis and Westbrook are likely to spend plenty of time on the court together, but they'll also be able to rotate periods of rest while still keeping two elite players on the court.
The Lakers certainly aren't going to argue with having a better-conditioned Davis this season, though.