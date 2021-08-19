Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Isaiah Thomas, LA's Roster Plans and More

0 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers continue working to solidify their roster ahead of the 2021-22 season. Several significant moves have already been made—including the trade to acquire Russell Westbrook—but Los Angeles is looking to add a couple of additional pieces before training camp.

What's unknown is who those pieces might be and if Los Angeles can get everyone on the same page before the regular season—set to kick off Oct. 19.

The Lakers are running it back with a few familiar faces, including LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Talen Horton-Tucker and Marc Gasol. However, players like Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington and Kendrick Nunn—and up to two players yet to be named—are new and will need to establish chemistry.

L.A. will have to consider chemistry as it looks to put the finishing touches on its roster.

Here, we'll dive into the latest buzz surrounding potential targets, the team's roster plans and one returning superstar with the regular season two months out.