Top 15 Must-See Games from Full 2021-22 NBA Schedule Release

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The NBA revealed the 2021-22 schedule in its entirety Friday, and there are plenty of doozies for the fans to watch over the course of the season.

Opening week is packed with good matchups. The Christmas and Martin Luther King Jr. Day slates should draw attention. And a handful of other must-see games between stars or title contenders should be on your radar, too.

The 15 best are below, in order from earliest to latest on the calendar. But before you dive in, note that you may notice the slideshow sort of hammers the early portion of the season.

Since availability and trades are tough to predict, it's hard to know who'll actually be playing in some of those later-season matchups. And it's during the first couple months that we really learn how this offseason's moves affect their teams