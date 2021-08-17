NBA Christmas Day 2021 Schedule: Game-by-Game Preview and Analysis

0 of 5

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The NBA announced its nationally televised opening-week and Christmas Day slates Tuesday. As usual, the Christmas Day schedule will feature five games and contain some of the sport's biggest names and teams (all times ET).

Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks: Noon

Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks: 2:30 p.m.

Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns: 5 p.m.

Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Lakers: 8 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz: 10:30 p.m.

The slate includes every NBA regular-season MVP from 2009 to 2020 (reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are not included).

Two-time regular-season MVP (and defending NBA Finals MVP) Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are set to play the Boston Celtics. Four-time MVP LeBron James, 2016-17 MVP Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis will see 2013-14 MVP Kevin Durant, 2017-18 MVP James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry and his Golden State Warriors will visit Chris Paul, Devin Booker and the defending Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns. New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose, who won the 2011 NBA MVP with the Chicago Bulls, will take on the Atlanta Hawks.

That group doesn't include some other notable superstars who could win MVP some day, including Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell.

Here are some quick breakdowns of all the teams and games.