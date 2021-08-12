Lakers' Updated Rotation After Early Free-Agent Contracts

0 of 3

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Some level of change seemed likely for the Los Angeles Lakers after last season's disappointing first-round exit.

As soon as the 2021 NBA offseason opened, though, L.A. embarked on a face lift so dramatic most plastic surgeons wouldn't attempt it.

Franchise pillars LeBron James and Anthony Davis stuck around, as did support players Marc Gasol and Talen Horton-Tucker. The rest of the roster was reshaped around them, headlined by a mega-move for Russell Westbrook and a free-agency agreement with James' close friend (and 10-time All-Star) Carmelo Anthony.

If not for the famed purple and gold uniforms, the Lakers may not be recognizable. It's a perfect time, then, to freshen up on all the new faces with an updated overview of their 2021-22 rotation.