Top NBA Free Agents Still Available: Kawhi Leonard, Dennis Schroder and More

The NBA's 2021 free-agency window is open, and signings have come pouring through over the past few days.

Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus has you covered for the biggest action that took place around the league, but the focus here will be the players who haven't been snatched up.

This class may not have a ton of star power, but there are still some free agents who can move the needle for teams in need of role players. A handful of restricted free agents (known hereafter as RFAs) are still on the market, too.

As we trek through the offseason, here are the top players still available in ascending order.

Editor's note: Text for some players in this article was originally featured in an earlier positional series.