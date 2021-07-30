B/R's Final 2021 NBA Free-Agency Big Board

1 of 18

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

30. Andre Drummond

Much of the attention paid to Andre Drummond the past few years has focused on what he doesn't do. And for a player making close to $30 million a year, it's fair to point out the lack of shooting, passing and other skills that many modern bigs bring to the floor.

In the right role (and it may take some convincing to get Drummond to accept that), he can still be a plus player.

He's an all-time great rebounder with the size and athleticism to be a solid rim runner. And he even showed some passing chops in 2017-18, when he averaged 3.9 assists prior to the arrival of Blake Griffin.

29. Montrezl Harrell (Player Option)

Montrezl Harrell is undersized and often the victim of mismatch hunting in the playoffs, but he knows exactly what he is and plays his role well.

In the regular season, and against plenty of playoff matchups, he can dominate opposing bench units as a rim roller and offensive rebounder. And he's one of the those "plays every possession like it's his last" guys who can infect the rest of the team with energy.

28. Patty Mills

Patty Mills will turn 33 in August. He's a career reserve with a career-high scoring average of 11.6 points (which he accomplished in 2019-20). Teams may not be lining up to acquire his services, but the Australian guard is about as reliable as backups get, and he could raise his profile a bit at the Tokyo Olympics.

Mills already led the Boomers to an exhibition upset over Team USA earlier this month, and the freedom with which he plays for the national team could be something that intrigues suitors around the league.

As a cog in Gregg Popovich's highly structured San Antonio Spurs system, Mills has been a plus-minus wonder, but he could be a bona fide heat-check guy with a bit more leeway.

27. Kelly Oubre Jr.

Lop off Kelly Oubre Jr.'s extremely cold start (the first 10 games of the season) and his numbers probably look closer to what Golden State Warriors fans expected of him. From his 11th appearance on, he put up 16.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 threes while shooting 35.5 percent from three.

That's still below-average efficiency from deep, but it's close enough to make defenders honor him outside. And when you combine that with solid size (6'7"), athleticism and versatility, the 25-year-old Oubre is worth a shot.

26. Serge Ibaka (Player Option)

Kawhi Leonard's torn ACL was probably the death knell for the Los Angeles Clippers (though they still knocked off the top-seeded Utah Jazz without him), but the absence of Serge Ibaka shouldn't be overlooked.

He made 1.0 threes and blocked 1.1 shots per game in just 23.3 minutes, making him a distinctly modern three-and-D big who raised the Clippers' ceiling and allowed them to play five-out on offense.