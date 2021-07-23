Ranking the Top 15 Bigs in 2021 NBA Free Agency

2 of 7

10. Andre Drummond

Much of the attention paid to Andre Drummond the past few years has focused on what he doesn't do. And for a player making close to $30 million a year, it's fair to point out the lack of shooting, passing and other skills that many modern bigs bring to the floor.

In the right role (and it may take some convincing to get Drummond to accept that), he can still be a plus player.

He's an all-time great rebounder with the size and athleticism to be a solid rim runner. And he even showed some passing chops in 2017-18, when he averaged 3.9 assists prior to the arrival of Blake Griffin.

9. Montrezl Harrell (Player Option)

Montrezl Harrell is undersized and often the victim of mismatch hunting in the playoffs, but he knows exactly what he is and plays his role well.

In the regular season, and against plenty of playoff matchups, he can dominate opposing bench units as a rim roller and offensive rebounder. And he's one of the those "plays every possession like it's his last" guys who can infect the rest of the team with energy.

8. Serge Ibaka (Player Option)

Kawhi Leonard's torn ACL was probably the death knell for the Los Angeles Clippers (though they still knocked off the top-seeded Utah Jazz without him), but the absence of Serge Ibaka shouldn't be overlooked.

He made 1.0 threes and blocked 1.1 shots per game in just 23.3 minutes, making him a distinctly modern three-and-D big who raised the Clippers' ceiling and allowed them to play five-out on offense.

7. Blake Griffin

Any team considering Blake Griffin will undoubtedly be concerned about the injury history, but his brief stint with the Brooklyn Nets showed a versatile big man who can pilot bench units as a point forward.

In 26 regular-season games with the Nets, he averaged 10.0 points, 2.4 assists and 1.2 threes in 21.5 minutes while shooting 38.3 percent from three.

The old Blake who put the likes of Timofey Mozgov and Kendrick Perkins on posters is gone, but he deserves a ton of credit for an evolution that should prolong his career.

6. Lauri Markkanen (Restricted)

Like just about everyone else on this list, there are glaring flaws in Lauri Markkanen's game. For a 7-footer, his rebound and block rates are just bad. And he's not a great perimeter defender, either. But in 2020-21, he showed the potential to be a top-tier floor spacer.

The 24-year old averaged 13.6 points and 2.3 threes in 25.8 minutes while shooting 40.2 percent from three. He's approaching Davis Bertans or Duncan Robinson territory in terms of stretching defenses out. And he has plenty of time to develop into a more reliable defender.