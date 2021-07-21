Ranking the Top 15 Forwards in 2021 NBA Free Agency

2 of 7

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

10. Doug McDermott

With a 40.7 career three-point percentage and limited attention paid to other parts of his game, Doug McDermott is likely known to most as a three-point specialist. And that's likely what he'll be on whatever team signs him.

McDermott has developed a hint of an off-the-dribble game, though. There were only 21 players this season who matched or exceeded both his marks for driving field-goal attempts and field-goal percentage out of drives.

9. Rudy Gay

Rudy Gay's transition from first or second scoring option as a wing to something of a floor-spacing big has been smooth. And despite less gaudy basic numbers, his four years with the San Antonio Spurs have been solid.

In just 23.0 minutes, Gay has averaged 11.9 points and shot 36.4 percent from three. And this past season alone, San Antonio was plus-4.4 points per 100 possessions when Gay played and minus-5.7 when he sat.

8. Kelly Oubre Jr.

Lop off Kelly Oubre Jr.'s extremely cold start (the first 10 games of the season) and his numbers probably look closer to what Golden State Warriors fans expected of him. From his 11th appearance on, he put up 16.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 threes while shooting 35.5 percent from three.

That's still below-average efficiency from deep, but it's close enough to make defenders honor him outside. And when you combine that with solid size (6'7"), athleticism and versatility, the 25-year-old Oubre is worth a shot.

7. Nicolas Batum

Nicolas Batum appeared to be nearing the end of his NBA career during the 2019-20 season. He played in just 22 games, averaged 3.6 points and had a true shooting percentage more than 10 points below the league average.

But after the Charlotte Hornets stretched his contract to make room for Gordon Hayward, the Los Angeles Clippers added him to the positionless units they could deploy. And playing for a contender revitalized Batum.

His basic numbers from this past season (8.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 threes and 1.0 steals) still don't leap off the screen, but he provides a little bit of everything.

And in today's NBA, multipositional defense (Batum even played some 5 in the playoffs) and three-point shooting (he knocked down 40.4 percent of his threes in 2020-21) go a long way.

6. Duncan Robinson (Restricted)

Duncan Robinson experienced fairly significant declines in both three-point percentage and effective field-goal percentage this season, but he remains one of the league's best in both categories.

He converted on 40.8 percent of his 8.5 threes per game in 2020-21 and only took 10.0 shots total. That kind of constant pressure on the perimeter, where Robinson is also one of the game's best off-ball movers, opens up a ton of room inside for bigs and slashers.