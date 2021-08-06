Ranking NBA Players' Best Team USA Performances Since 2000

0 of 7

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Throughout the history of men's basketball at the Olympics, the United States has dominated. And in recent decades, that excellence has been a product of top NBA players representing Team USA.

Between the current era of NBA stars and the last generation, the 2000 Sydney Games marked the start of a transition. "Dream Team" members Charles Barkley, David Robinson and Scottie Pippen did not return to the Summer Olympics, and a new wave of NBA players flooded the international scene.

We're here to highlight the best of that group.

Although the ranking is subjective, factors include total production and impact on team performance. Preference is given to players who appeared in multiple Olympics.