Updated Top 25 NBA Free Agents Still Available

15. Lou Williams

Lou Williams has been in the NBA for 16 years. And though he's no longer the perennial Sixth Man of the Year contender he once was, he can still provide scoring pop off the bench.

Last season, he averaged 11.3 points in 21.6 minutes per game and shot a career-high 39.9 percent from three. If that last figure is an indicator of a trend, Williams might be effective a bit longer than anticipated.

14. Victor Oladipo

Victor Oladipo's injury history is beyond concerning. He's appeared in just 88 games over the last three seasons. And another injury ended his 2020-21 campaign in April.

"I repaired the quad tendon and did it a little differently than [he had] it done before," Oladipo's surgeon, Dr. Jonathan Glashow, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. "The quad wasn't really hooked up. It was torn, and I reattached it. I was amazed he was playing with what he had."

It's good that Oladipo is now presumably healthy, but the track record for players with injuries that start to pile up isn't great.

If he's healthy, Oladipo still profiles as a solid second or third option who can defend the perimeter, but that "if" is becoming a more prominent part of his story every season.

13. Andre Drummond

Much of the attention paid to Andre Drummond over the past few years has been about what he doesn't do. And for a player making close to $30 million a year, it's fair to point out his lack of shooting, passing and other skills that many modern bigs bring to the floor.

In the right role (and it may take some convincing to get Drummond to accept that), he can still be a plus player.

He's an all-time great rebounder with the size and athleticism to be a solid rim runner. And he even showed some passing chops in 2017-18, when he averaged 3.9 assists per game prior to the arrival of Blake Griffin.

12. Patty Mills

Patty Mills will turn 33 in August. He's a career reserve with a career-high scoring average of 11.6 points in 2019-20. Teams may not be lining up to acquire him, but the Australian guard is about as reliable as backups get, and he could raise his profile at the Tokyo Olympics.

Mills led the Boomers to an exhibition upset over Team USA earlier this month, and the freedom with which he plays for the national team could be something that intrigues suitors around the league.

As a cog in Gregg Popovich's highly structured San Antonio Spurs system, Mills has been a plus-minus wonder, but he could be a bona fide heat-check guy with a bit more leeway.

11. Kelly Oubre Jr.

Lop off Kelly Oubre Jr.'s extremely cold start, and his numbers look closer to what Golden State Warriors fans expected of him. From his 11th appearance on, he put up 16.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 threes per game while shooting 35.5 percent from three.

That's still below-average efficiency from deep, but it's close enough to make defenders honor him outside. And when you combine that with solid size (6'7"), athleticism and versatility, the 25-year-old Oubre is worth a shot.