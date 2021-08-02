Grading the Biggest Deals from Day 1 of NBA Free Agency

Charles Rex ArbogastPhoto by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The NBA’s 2021-22 free-agent period began on Monday with an explosion of agreements.

Nearly all deals won’t be official until August 6, after the NBA’s annual moratorium. The league’s salary cap came in where it was expected to be at $112.414 million, with the luxury tax at $136.606 million.

What are the biggest deals from Day 1 and how do they grade out from the team’s perspective?

We’ve got you covered below and will be adding more deals and grades throughout the night.







Chicago Bulls Sign-and-Trade for Lonzo Ball

Four Years, $85 million, via Shams Charania of The Athletic

Tomas Satoransky, Garrett Temple (sign-and-trade) and a second-round pick to the New Orleans Pelicans via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Analysis

The New Orleans Pelicans did not want to lose Lonzo Ball, a restricted free agent, for nothing to the Bulls. In return, they get a couple of steady veterans in Satoransky and Temple (price to be determined).

But the big story is Chicago getting a desperately needed starting point guard. Ball, who turns 24 in October, will fit in nicely with Chicago’s All-Star scorer Zach LaVine. Given LaVine is headed into the last year of his contract, the Bulls need to look into renegotiating and extending his contract to make sure their core of Nikola Vucevic, LaVine and Ball are together for more than just a year. If they can get that done and add yet another piece (perhaps with Lauri Markkanen, Al-Farouq Aminu and/or Thaddeus Young going out in a trade), the grade climbs by one letter.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Grade

B

Phoenix Suns re-sign Chris Paul

Four years, $120 million, via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports

Analysis

This shouldn’t be a surprise. As first reported by Bleacher Report in June, Paul intended to opt out of his final year at $44.4 million to explore free agency with an eye on a $100 million contract over three seasons. Then the Suns advanced to the NBA Finals.

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

While on the surface, Paul’s deal looks like it would trigger the “Over-38 Rule,” his specific situation allows for a four-year contract (for a player re-signing at 35 or 36 years old). Given the Suns’ need to reward Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges this offseason with rookie-scale extensions and Devin Booker’s rich deal, Phoenix will be paying luxury taxes starting with the 2022-23 season.

But that’s tomorrow’s problem. The Suns brought back their leader on a rich contract to make sure they have an opportunity to return to the NBA Finals this coming season.

Grade

A

Utah Jazz re-sign Mike Conley

Three years, $72.5 million, via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN

Analysis

The Utah Jazz are one of the top competitors in the Western Conference. They weren’t willing to take a step backward because of luxury taxes, agreeing to pay Conley a starting salary of roughly $22.4 million.

Given the Jazz had had no means to replace Conley had he left in free agency, the deal is a no-brainer at that price, especially with the team trading Derrick Favors to the Oklahoma City Thunder (sending out a first-rounder) to shed payroll. Conley could have looked elsewhere, like Dallas, but was one of the first players to commit on Monday.

Grade

A

Cleveland Cavaliers re-sign Jarrett Allen

Five years, $100 million, via Wojnarowski of ESPN

Analysis

Well, then, that’s a lot of money to invest in Allen. That’s going to need a moment to take in. Allen was limited to $120.8 million over four years from any other team as a restricted free agent. His $20 million a year is undeniably lower than the $30.2 million maximum from another franchise, but it certainly feels rich.

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Allen is a very steady, athletic shot-blocker/rebounder who can finish efficiently at the basket. Cleveland is not bringing back a bad player, and the franchise must believe he’ll complement recent No. 3 overall pick Evan Mobley for many years to come.

But what will the Cavaliers do with Kevin Love, who has two years left at $60.2 million? Could they look to trade him at a price (giving up a first-round pick)? Buy him out like the Detroit Pistons did with Blake Griffin last year? If so, look for it around March with Love ending up on the Los Angeles Lakers with LeBron James.

Grade

C+

Miami Heat Sign-and-Trade for Kyle Lowry

Three years, $90 million, via Wojnarowski of ESPN

Analysis

The Heat tried to acquire Lowry at the trade deadline, and Miami was always his preferred destination. The Toronto Raptors were happy to help Lowry, arguably the most important player in franchise history, get to where he wanted. The exact details of the deal aren’t clear, but expect Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa to head to Toronto.

Miami gets a proven champion at the point to play along with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and a very solid roster. Lowry, 35, is older, but he is joining a team for which he won’t have to do too much but will have the ability to rise to the occasion in close playoff games and series. The $30-million-a-season price tag is worth paying.

Grade

A

Miami Heat extend Jimmy Butler

Four years, maximum extension, via Charania of The Athletic

Analysis

The Heat looked exhausted as they tried to push through a fast turnaround following their loss in the 2019-20 NBA Finals. Adding a key piece in Lowry, Miami took away any uncertainty that Butler could leave by declining his player option after the 2021-22 season.

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Will it be too much in three or four years? That doesn’t matter today, especially if the Heat can duplicate their 2020 playoff success over the Milwaukee Bucks with Lowry in the fold. Butler is Miami’s best player and he’ll be compensated as such, even if it might feel like a bit of an overpay toward the end of the contract.

Grade

A-

Miami Heat re-sign Duncan Robinson

Five years, $90 million, via Wojnarowski of ESPN

Analysis

Shooting is a premium in the NBA. The Heat agreed to bring back their young sniper on a significant multiyear contract. Robinson was restricted, and the Heat could have forced him to sign an offer sheet, which they would have matched. Instead, they paid him an amount to be happy with at $18 million a year.

Five years is longer than any other team could offer, so knock the grade down slightly, but the market had very few available wings, to Robinson’s benefit.

Grade

B+