Lakers News: Latest on DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso Rumors and More

Eric Gay/Associated Press

In theory, the Lakers could present an interesting sales pitch to DeMar DeRozan.

They could bring the Compton native back home and give him a chance to compete for his first NBA title. They're in the market for extra playmaking and shot-creating, too, so this would be more than a ring-chasing bench gig.

Unfortunately, the idea doesn't hold up in reality, as the Lakers lack the financial flexibility to add someone of his ilk.

"It's believed both the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers saw DeRozan as amenable to coming home and chasing a championship in his native city at the taxpayer mid-level exception that would net roughly $5.9 million. That no longer seems to be the case," B/R's Jake Fischer wrote.

DeRozan, who soon turns 32, just averaged over 20 points for the eighth consecutive season. He isn't at the point of his career to take a deeply discounted deal in pursuit of a championship. That might be just as well, since his inside-the-arc scoring would've really squeezed what little spacing this offense has left.