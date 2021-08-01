Lakers News: Latest on Mac McClung, Joel Ayayi, Chaundee Brown UDFA Contracts

1 of 3

Justin Rex/Associated Press

McClung was a viral sensation coming out of Gate City high school because of his widely popular mixtapes highlighting his dunks and jumping ability.

The 6'2" guard was more than a skywalker at Gate City, though, winning Virginia High School League Player of the year after leading his team to the Virginia 2A State Championship and finishing as the all-time scoring leader in VHSL history with 2,801 points.

That success didn't exactly translate to the collegiate level for McClung, who had an up-and-down two years at Georgetown before transferring to Texas Tech.

McClung's journey seemed much like Zion Williamson's, who also amassed a rabid social media following that couldn't get enough of his aerial assaults in the open court.

Williamson, though, was able to go to Duke and establish himself as more than a dunker and played his way into becoming the No. 1 pick for the New Orleans Pelicans after just one year in Durham.

McClung wasn't able to duplicate that success, going undrafted after three years in college.

After an up-and-down two years at Georgetown, he transferred to Texas Tech and had the best year of his collegiate career.

Last season, he averaged 15.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists but only shot 34.3 percent from three.

If he has any hopes of making the team, he'll have to use his athleticism on the defensive end and show improvements on his outside shooting.

In fact, his best chance of making the team is the potential departure of Alex Caruso.

Should Caruso leave in free agency, that leaves a hole in the rotation that McClung could fill if he puts in the work.

Judging by his recent post on social media, he has the right mindset.

"Thank you God for the opportunity! Let's get to work Lakers," he wrote.

If nothing else, McClung's 763,000 Instagram followers will be a hefty addition to Laker Nation, however brief it might be.