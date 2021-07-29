Lakers Rumors: Latest Trade Talk, Free Agency and Pre-Draft Buzz for Los Angeles

0 of 3

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have only five players on their roster under contract for the 2021-22 season. But the offseason is about to pick up, and the team will have ample opportunities to add players and to potentially bring back some of its own.

On Thursday night, the 2021 NBA draft is set to take place. The Lakers' lone selection is the No. 22 overall pick. And while it's possible they could add a prospect, there's also the potential for them to trade the selection to acquire a proven NBA player.

Free agency will get underway Monday. That's when Los Angeles will have its best opportunities to add players to its roster ahead of the upcoming season as it looks to bounce back from its first-round playoff exit earlier this year.

With the offseason buzz heating up, here are some of the latest rumors surrounding the Lakers.