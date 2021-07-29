Braves' Final Guide, Ideal Targets for 2021 MLB Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

It's been a trying season for the Atlanta Braves, from injuries to several key members of their pitching staff to the loss of superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. for the year to a torn ACL.

Even with a roster that has been stretched to the limit and a sub-.500 record, they are still only five games back in a wide-open National League East race.

Will that be reason enough for them to buy at the deadline?

After coming one win from the World Series a year ago and with three straight division titles to its credit, this team might not be willing to simply wave the white flag.

Ahead, we've taken a closer look at the buyer vs. seller debate, while also highlighting a pair of players who make sense as potential targets if they do decide to pursue outside additions.