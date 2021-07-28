Lakers Rumors: Latest on DeMar DeRozan, Buddy Hield Trade and More

0 of 3

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Coming off a championship pursuit derailed by injuries and other factors, it was never going to take long for massive rumors to kick up around the Los Angeles Lakers.

Those Lakers will have LeBron James and Anthony Davis back next year as the foundation of the win-now nucleus.

But with key parts of the rotation like Dennis Schroder headed for free agency and the annual speculation that other superstars could migrate to Los Angeles, the Lakers rumors have started cutting into even the headline-worthy start of NFL training camps.

With landmark dates looming such as the draft on Thursday and opening of free agency on August 6, these are the biggest and latest rumors to know surrounding the Lakers.