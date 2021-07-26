DeMar DeRozan Rumors: Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Bulls Interested; Spurs Not Ruled Out

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Veteran swingman DeMar DeRozan is generating interest from the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls, according to The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears.

Spears reported Monday on The Jump that a return to the San Antonio Spurs isn't out of the question, either.

The 31-year-old spent one season at USC and is a native of Compton, California, so a move to either Los Angeles franchise would get him back home.

DeRozan's time with the Toronto Raptors showed he was miscast as the No. 1 star on a team with championship aspirations. In more of a supporting role, he's a fit on almost any contender in the league.

The four-time All-Star averaged 21.6 points and 6.9 assists last year with the Spurs. He also shot 49.5 percent from the field, though his 25.7 percent clip on three-pointers raises some concerns.

Although DeRozan is only a 28.1 percent shooter from beyond the arc, his efficiency might improve if he's the third or fourth scoring option.

His assist percentage (28.4) in San Antonio was also substantially higher than when he was in Toronto (15.9 percent), per Basketball Reference, another positive indicator as to his suitability on a roster with plenty of scoring punch already.

The Lakers (Anthony Davis) and Clippers (Kawhi Leonard) both saw key players injured in the playoffs, which contributed to their respective exits. But the postseason also showed how even top-heavy teams can benefit from having a secondary scorer who can create his own shot on occasion.

That's an area DeRozan can address for next year.