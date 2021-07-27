Lakers Rumors: Latest on 2021 NBA Draft Plans, Kyle Kuzma Trade and More

0 of 4

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The 2021 NBA draft is set to take place on Thursday, and the Los Angeles Lakers will be part of the action. Los Angeles owns the 22nd overall pick in the draft, and after not keeping a first-round selection in either of the past two drafts, L.A. may finally make a pick.

However, the Lakers aren't necessarily going to select at the No. 22 spot, and there's no guarantee that a pick will be the team's only move on draft night. Los Angeles is looking for immediate help and could also work the veteran trade market in the coming days.

What's the latest buzz surrounding the Lakers heading into the 2021 draft? Let's take a look.