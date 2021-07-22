Yankees' Top Players to Target and Avoid at 2021 MLB Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

Should the New York Yankees be buyers at the trade deadline?

With a 49-44 record that has them tied for third in the AL East standings and four games back for a wild-card spot, it's a fair question to ask, but anytime they're within striking distance, they generally stomp on the gas and push for contention.

If they do decide to target outside additions, an upgrade in center field and some starting pitching help will be their top priorities.

Ahead we've highlighted two players the team should target and also taken a quick look at two guys they would be wise to avoid.