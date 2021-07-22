Projecting Every Conference's Best QBs for the 2021 CFB Season

0 of 10

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

College football teams can ride a well-rounded roster to a Top 25 ranking. If they don't have a top-tier quarterback, though, they'll probably fall short of the ultimate prize.

Yes, winning the College Football Playoff national title is every team's primary goal. However, winning a conference crown should not be discounted in any league, no matter whether Power Five or Group of Five.

It's no coincidence that 2021's top conference contenders all have a great quarterback.

Unlike most positions in this preseason series, depth of talent isn't the focus. Basically every other position needs a rotation, but effective quarterback situations very much do not.

B/R's Best-of-the-Conference Series