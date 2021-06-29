Projecting Every Conference's Best Receiving Corps for the 2021 CFB Season

0 of 10

Every year, college football seems to become more of a glorified passing contest.

Defense, blocking, running and special teams remain critical components of building a title contender, and the most productive passing attacks don't necessarily belong to the teams most likely to win the College Football Playoff. All the same, it is almost impossible to truly contend in the modern era of the sport without at least an above-average receiving corps.

So, which teams figure to be the best in that department in 2021?

Rather than our tried-and-true approach of ranking the 10 best (insert position group) in the country, we wanted to make sure to show some love to more than just the occasional Group of Five team. Thus, we're taking a conference-by-conference look at the various position groups for the 2021 season.

Thus far in this summer series, we've tackled both the defensive lines and the offensive lines.

Now, it's time to venture out of the trenches and into the world of wideouts.

Within each conference, we'll highlight which team should reign supreme at that position, pinpoint the one team most likely to make a serious push for that title and mention another squad worth monitoring. That third "Keep an Eye on" group isn't necessarily expected to be third-best in the conference, but it's an intriguing unit.

Conferences are listed in alphabetical order.

Important Note: "Receiving Corps" includes both wide receivers and tight ends, but not pass-catching running backs or fullbacks. Where relevant, we'll certainly mention players who fall into that latter bucket, but they are an afterthought as opposed to a factor in choosing the Best of the Bunch or the Top Challenger in a conference. We'll focus more specifically on running backs later in this series.