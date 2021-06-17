Predicting Each Conference's Top Defensive Line in 2021 College Football Season

1 of 10

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Best of the Bunch: Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati has had the best front seven in the AAC for the past few years, and it should have one of the five best defensive lines in the country in 2021.

Myjai Sanders, Curtis Brooks, Malik Vann and Marcus Brown each had at least 2.0 sacks this past season and will each return as either fourth-year or fifth-year players. In particular, Sanders' decision to put off the NFL for one more season was huge for the Bearcats. Their star edge-rusher had seven sacks and broke up five passes in 2020. With Tulane's Patrick Johnson now in the NFL, Sanders is clearly the AAC's most noteworthy defensive lineman.

As if that returning experience wasn't enough, head coach Luke Fickell also dipped into the transfer portal to bring Jowon Briggs back home. The 310-pound Cincinnati native was the No. 75 overall recruit in the 2019 class when he chose the Virginia Cavaliers, but now he may become the linchpin of Cincinnati's run D.

Top Challenger: Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Zaven Collins, a star linebacker and the 16th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, was the heart and soul of Tulsa's defense. He's probably the most talented player this program has ever produced, and replacing him will be an impossible challenge. But all of the other defensive starters are slated to return, which includes linemen Anthony Goodlow, Cullen Wick and Jaxon Player. Along with Cincinnati's Sanders, Player figures to be a unanimous pick for the preseason AAC All-Conference team.

Keep an Eye on: UCF Knights

Auburn had nine defensive linemen selected in the past nine NFL drafts, and UCF is hoping head coach Gus Malzahn brings some of that magic with him to his new post. The pass rush should be solid with three returning linemen (Tre'Mon Morris-Brash, Landon Woodson and Cam Goode) who had at least 3.0 sacks each last season, but we'll see if the run defense gets any better. The Knights have struggled mightily in that department for much of the past four seasons.