Dodgers' Mookie Betts Placed on 10-Day IL with Hip Inflammation Injury

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right hip inflammation.

Betts had been bothered by hip irritation recently, and he even opted to skip the All-Star Game to rest and heal from injuries. He has also dealt with shoulder and back injuries that limited him earlier in the year.

The good news is the outfielder rarely misses extended time, playing 55 of 60 possible games during his first year with the Dodgers in 2020 after averaging 148 games per season during his five full years with the Boston Red Sox.

The 28-year-old has developed into one of the best two-way players in baseball during this stretch with a resume that already includes one MVP, five Gold Glove awards, four Silver Sluggers and two World Series titles. He finished second in MVP voting last season after leading Los Angeles to its first title since 1988.

Betts has remained an impact player in 2021, producing a .270 batting average and .876 OPS with 14 home runs in 82 games.

The Dodgers fortunately have a lot of depth and versatility in the lineup to overcome a short absence from Betts. Look for Matt Beaty and Zach McKinstry to get more playing time until the star returns to full strength.