Aaron Judge Exits Yankees vs. Mets After Experiencing Dizziness During At-Bat

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge exited Sunday's game against the New York Mets in the third inning because of dizziness, which he experienced during his first at-bat of the game.

"Hopefully, it's something that subsides here over the next little bit, and get him back in there tomorrow," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, per ESPN's Buster Olney

Judge—who was 0-for-2 before exiting the game—was replaced by veteran Brett Gardner.

Prior to this season, Judge had issues staying on the field consistently. The three-time All-Star missed a total of 142 games from 2018 to 2020. His performance did remain strong with a .274/.381/.536 slash line and 63 homers during that span.

Judge didn't have any serious injury woes in the first half of this season. He appeared in 84 of 89 games by the All-Star break. However, the 29-year-old was among six Yankees players who began the second half on the COVID-19 injured list.

Up until a recent slump, New York had fared much better after adding Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo added to its lineup at the trade deadline. Now, the Yankees (79-63) sit a half-game back of the Toronto Blue Jays (80-63) and the Red Sox (81-64) in the American League wild card race.

Judge has been the Yankees best offensive player so far in 2021. He entered Sunday hitting .294/.378/.538 with 32 homers and 79 RBI in 128 games.