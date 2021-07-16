Lakers Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Dennis Schroder, Kyle Kuzma, More

0 of 3

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers come into the 2021 offseason with a number of challenges.

Several of L.A.'s key players are headed for free agency. The Lakers also have to grapple with the reality that the supporting cast did not pull through for the team toward the end of the season and during a first-round playoff loss to the Phoenix Suns. Two players of note are Dennis Schroder and Kyle Kuzma.

The Lakers acquired Schroder last offseason with the notion he could be another ball-handler and scorer in the backcourt. He showed flashes but ultimately seemed to succumb to inconsistency. Kuzma struggled to shoot the ball at an efficient level on a nightly basis and never really made a leap after signing an extension with the Lakers last offseason. Now, both guys could be headed out of town.

Here are the latest rumors on Schroder and Kuzma, as well as L.A.'s interest in P.J. Tucker and the possibility of a reunion with a certain former point guard.