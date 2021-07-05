Every NBA Team's Biggest Regret This Season

9 of 30

Troy Taormina/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons' signing of Jerami Grant to a three-year, $60 million deal last offseason was a huge success. Even the three-year, $25 million contract handed out to Mason Plumlee doesn't look too bad.

Still, it's not who Detroit signed in free agency that should cause regret, but rather who it let go. As The Athletic's James L. Edwards III and Kelly Iko wrote, the Pistons were only willing to pay Christian Wood up to $10 million per year:

"During this process, the Pistons also offered Wood a contract, per sources. Detroit wanted him to be part of this retooling, as well. However, there was a specific price in mind. Detroit had Wood's 'Early Bird' rights, which meant that if it were able to sign him to a deal that paid, roughly, $10 million annually, Wood's salary would only count as $1.7 million against their cap. Anything more would count toward the cap in full. Per sources, Detroit didn't offer more than the annual amount that it would take for the smallest cap hit."

Wood would go on to sign a three-year, $41 million deal with the Rockets, or about $3.7 million more per season than Detroit was willing to offer. The 25-year-old center averaged 21.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game and hit 37.4 percent of his three-pointers for Houston, looking like an All-Star for much of the first half of the season.

The Pistons should have tried harder to sign Wood, even if it meant clearing additional cap space to do so.