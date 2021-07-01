Lakers' Top Draft Needs Ahead of 2021-22 NBA Season

0 of 3

Derick Hingle/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are on the hunt for roster reinforcements.

The search started when their attempted NBA championship defense fell apart in an injury-riddled first-round loss to the Phoenix Suns—if not before that. They have a pair of needle-movers in LeBron James and Anthony Davis but very little around the duo. As it stands, only five Lakers hold guaranteed contracts for next season.

That gives L.A. a good deal of flexibility when it comes to choosing a draft night direction, but there are three needs that stand out above the rest.