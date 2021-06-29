Lakers Rumors: Analyzing Buzz on Dennis Schroder, Frank Vogel Contract, More

0 of 3

Matt York/Associated Press

The 2021 NBA offseason continues for the Los Angeles Lakers, who were expelled from the playoffs in the opening round. A year after winning it all in the bubble, the Lakers are left watching the final four teams chase a championship without them.

Naturally, the focus this offseason will be to reform the roster into a title contender. LeBron James and Anthony Davis will still be the centerpieces, but this past season proved that those two aren't enough—especially when the injury bug comes biting.

The Lakers cannot simply bank on Davis and James staying healthy throughout the 2021-22 season. They need to improve the supporting cast while also keeping an eye on the future—a future that won't include former assistant coach Jason Kidd.

Kidd was recently hired to be the next head coach of the Dallas Mavericks.

There will be plenty of moving pieces in Los Angeles' offseason, both on the roster and in the front office. What might the coming weeks and months have in store for the Purple and Gold? Let's take a look.