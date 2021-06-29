Lakers Rumors: Analyzing Buzz on Dennis Schroder, Frank Vogel Contract, MoreJune 29, 2021
Lakers Rumors: Analyzing Buzz on Dennis Schroder, Frank Vogel Contract, More
The 2021 NBA offseason continues for the Los Angeles Lakers, who were expelled from the playoffs in the opening round. A year after winning it all in the bubble, the Lakers are left watching the final four teams chase a championship without them.
Naturally, the focus this offseason will be to reform the roster into a title contender. LeBron James and Anthony Davis will still be the centerpieces, but this past season proved that those two aren't enough—especially when the injury bug comes biting.
The Lakers cannot simply bank on Davis and James staying healthy throughout the 2021-22 season. They need to improve the supporting cast while also keeping an eye on the future—a future that won't include former assistant coach Jason Kidd.
Kidd was recently hired to be the next head coach of the Dallas Mavericks.
There will be plenty of moving pieces in Los Angeles' offseason, both on the roster and in the front office. What might the coming weeks and months have in store for the Purple and Gold? Let's take a look.
Schroder Sign-and-Trade Makes Sense but Could Yield Limited Value
Lakers guard Dennis Schroder is scheduled to become a free agent this offseason. While the Lakers could look to re-sign the prized 2020 acquisition or deal him in a sign-and-trade, it's fair to wonder how much Los Angeles or other teams value him.
According to one NBA scout, Schroder isn't the sort of point guard that a team can build around.
“I like Schroeder, but don’t like him running the team as No. 1 point guard," the unnamed scout told Marc Berman of the New York Post. "I question his leadership and shooting."
According to Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd, Schroder can be a difficult player to deal with—albeit one he sees the Lakers trying to bring back.
"Dennis Schroder is a guy the Lakers will probably re-sign him, but he’s a difficult, difficult player, I’m told,” Cowherd said on his podcast. “Doesn’t get along with a lot of people, can be very difficult to coach, and Frank Vogel’s finding that out."
The Lakers will have to weigh Schroder's value to the team, his contract demands and his potential value in a sign-and-trade. Los Angeles is light on tradeable assets, and a sign-and-trade involving Schroder may be one of the few realistic options the Lakers have.
"They have Dennis Schroder, that's going to be their biggest free agent piece that they have. Either you bring him back or you use him in a sign and trade. I expect the Lakers to be open to either possibility," NBA insider Shams Charania said, via Stadium.
Some in Organization 'Surprised' That Vogel Extension Isn't Done
While the Lakers didn't advance beyond the opening round of the playoffs in Frank Vogel's second season at the helm, they did win a championship in his first. Given the injuries to James and Davis—and the underwhelming supporting cast—it's difficult to blame this year's early exit on the head coach.
Understandably, the Lakers are expected to work on an extension with Vogel, who is entering the last year of a three-year deal.
"The Lakers, I'm told, plan to initiate contract extension talks with Frank Vogel this offseason," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on NBA Countdown (h/t Bleacher Report's Paul Kasabian).
So far, though, no extension is in place, and that has reportedly surprised some within the Lakers organization.
"While ESPN reported shortly after the season ended that the Lakers planned to engage Vogel on extension discussions, and most expect Vogel will return with a new deal before next season, it has surprised some within the organization that the coach hasn't received that deal already," Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register wrote.
On one hand, the Lakers don't need to rush on an extension because Vogel isn't likely to go anywhere before next offseason. On the other, the lack of an extension could add an air of uncertainty around the organization. That could prove problematic as Los Angeles looks to acquire players and/or retain key members of the coaching staff.
Jason Kidd Could Target Lakers Assistants
With Kidd taking the Mavericks job and Vogel's future up in the air, might some members of the Lakers staff be tempted to jump ship? According to Goon, Kidd may try finding out this offseason.
"Multiple sources who spoke to Southern California News Group on Friday said it is possible that Kidd could ask current Lakers staffers to join him in Texas to coach a team built around budding superstar Luka Doncic," Goon wrote.
Goon doesn't mention any specific names, and it's unclear who Kidd might try to poach. However, it's not uncommon for new coaching hires to focus on familiar faces to fill out their staffs. Having spent the last two years in Los Angeles as an assistant, Kidd undoubtedly made relationships inside the organization with which he is comfortable.
As Goon pointed out, the opportunity to advance could be a huge selling point for Kidd.
"For ambitious assistants, this is a big moment to shift upward – for video coordinators and scouts to move to assistant roles; for behind-the-bench assistants to move to the front row; for top assistants to interview for one of 30 coveted head coaching jobs," Goon wrote.
Kidd will know how to appeal to those ambitious assistants, as this will be his third goal as an NBA head coach. He previously coached the Brooklyn Nets before being traded and serving as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks.