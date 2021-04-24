Lakers Rumors: Frank Vogel Contract Extension to Be Discussed in Offseason

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers plan to begin contract extension discussions with head coach Frank Vogel this offseason, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on NBA Countdown Saturday.

As Wojnarowski noted, Vogel is in the second year of a three-season contract. The Lakers won the championship in his first season and sport a 35-24 mark this year despite missing superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis for 54 combined games because of injury. L.A. is still No. 1 in defensive rating despite the absences.

Wojnarowski then reiterated his report, saying "once the season is over, [the Lakers] are planning to start discussions on extending Vogel's deal."

Vogel, 47, has been a head coach for the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and Lakers for 10 seasons. Before joining the Lakers, the Wildwood, New Jersey native notably led the Pacers to back-to-back Eastern Conference Championship berths in 2012 and 2013. He's led his teams to six playoff berths, amassing a 391-334 record along the way.

The calling card for Vogel's teams has always been their defense, and L.A. is no exception. The Lakers finished third in defensive rating last year en route to an NBA title before improving to first this season. That's helped L.A. stay afloat in the Western Conference playoff race despite missing James and Davis for so long. Davis is back from injury, however, and James may not be far behind.

The Lakers are searching for their NBA-record 18th title.

