Windhorst: Mike D'Antoni Did 'Very Well' in Interview with Trail Blazers

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Veteran NBA coach Mike D'Antoni reportedly acquitted himself well in a recent head coaching interview with the Portland Trail Blazers.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst on The Hoop Collective podcast (beginning at the 32:50 mark), D'Antoni did "very well," and the vision he presented to the Blazers was "well-received."

The Blazers are in search of a new head coach after parting ways with Terry Stotts, who was at the helm for nine seasons and led Portland to the playoffs eight times.

