    Windhorst: Mike D'Antoni Did 'Very Well' in Interview with Trail Blazers

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2021

    Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni yells from the bench during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Veteran NBA coach Mike D'Antoni reportedly acquitted himself well in a recent head coaching interview with the Portland Trail Blazers.

    According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst on The Hoop Collective podcast (beginning at the 32:50 mark), D'Antoni did "very well," and the vision he presented to the Blazers was "well-received."

    The Blazers are in search of a new head coach after parting ways with Terry Stotts, who was at the helm for nine seasons and led Portland to the playoffs eight times.

