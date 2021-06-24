X

    NBA Championship Odds 2021: Suns Current Title Favorites over Bucks, Hawks

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 24, 2021

    Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is congratulated by forward Mikal Bridges during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Clippers, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    Matt York/Associated Press

    The Phoenix Suns have never won an NBA title. They've only reached the NBA Finals twice, with Charles Barkley and Kevin Johnson losing to Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and the Chicago Bulls in their last appearance in 1993. 

    But oddsmakers at FanDuel favor the Suns to end their title drought this season:

    br_betting @br_betting

    There's a new favorite to win the NBA Finals ☀️ (via @FDSportsbook) https://t.co/Xat47N48oz

    It isn't a shock that the Suns are the favorites. They lead the Los Angeles Clippers 2-0 in the Western Conference Finals, winning the first two games without Chris Paul. The Clippers have been without Kawhi Leonard, who will also miss Thursday night's Game 3 because of a knee injury, while Paul will return after he cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols. 

    The Suns are also red hot, having won nine straight postseason games dating back to the first round. Devin Booker has been transcendent (28.3 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 5.3 APG) during the playoffs. Young players Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges have more than met the moment. Cameron Payne (11.8 PPG, 3.9 APG) has been the shocking breakout star of the playoffs. 

    And Paul torched the Denver Nuggets in the second round, averaging 25.5 points and 10.3 assists in the sweep. 

    The Suns are looking good. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Granted, the Clippers have already erased two 2-0 series deficits in this year's playoffs. The difference this time, of course, is that Leonard isn't available. It's not easy to beat a team as good as the Suns without your best player, which has been reflected in the odds.

    In the Eastern Conference Finals, the Atlanta Hawks continue to be the pesky upstarts nobody quite saw coming, beating the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1. On paper, the Bucks are the favorites, with more postseason experience and more talent top to bottom. 

    Then again, that's what was said about the Philadelphia 76ers too. And Trae Young pick-and-rolled them to death, just like he did the Bucks on Wednesday night. 

    Put another way: Any team that can go 6-2 on the road in the playoffs—with five of those coming in New York and Philly—is one worth fearing. The time for sleeping on the Hawks has ended. 

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Valley-Oop pass: Suns inbounder Jae Crowder ‘just reacted’

      Valley-Oop pass: Suns inbounder Jae Crowder ‘just reacted’
      Phoenix Suns logo
      Phoenix Suns

      Valley-Oop pass: Suns inbounder Jae Crowder ‘just reacted’

      Arizona Sports
      via Arizona Sports

      Suns Now Title Favorites 🏆

      Phoenix opened the year as +6000 long shot to win it all. Now Suns are +100 and two wins away from the NBA Finals 📸 (FanDuel)

      Suns Now Title Favorites 🏆
      Phoenix Suns logo
      Phoenix Suns

      Suns Now Title Favorites 🏆

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Playoffs odds: Suns vs. Clippers Game 3 prediction, odds, pick, and more

      NBA Playoffs odds: Suns vs. Clippers Game 3 prediction, odds, pick, and more
      Phoenix Suns logo
      Phoenix Suns

      NBA Playoffs odds: Suns vs. Clippers Game 3 prediction, odds, pick, and more

      Noam Bernstein
      via ClutchPoints

      WCF Game Preview: Paul set to return as Suns look to take commanding 3-0 series lead

      WCF Game Preview: Paul set to return as Suns look to take commanding 3-0 series lead
      Phoenix Suns logo
      Phoenix Suns

      WCF Game Preview: Paul set to return as Suns look to take commanding 3-0 series lead

      Bright Side Of The Sun
      via Bright Side Of The Sun