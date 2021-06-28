Who Should Actually Be Untouchable on Every NBA Roster?

0 of 30

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

In any negotiation, including NBA trade talks, it's often a good idea to start the conversation by saying you couldn't possibly part with the suitor's target. Not in a million years. Not for the moon. Not for an oil tanker full of Chris Paul's Secret Stuff.

Usually, that's just posturing. It's a ploy to get the inquiring party to up its offer.

Sometimes, though, it's not gamesmanship. Sometimes, a player is so critical to his team's success—now, in the future or both—that parting with him is genuinely unfathomable.

Not every team has such a "you can have him when you pry him out of my cold, dead hands" commodity. In those situations, we'll come as close as we can, settling on the last guy a team would ever want to move.

The offseason approaches, and trade chatter is intensifying. These are the NBA's untouchables.

Stats courtesy of NBA.com, Basketball Reference and Cleaning the Glass. Salary info via Spotrac.