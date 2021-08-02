Kelly Olynyk, Pistons Agree to 3-Year, $37M Contract at Start of NBA Free Agency

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Kelly Olynyk is on the move again after agreeing to a deal with the Detroit Pistons on Monday.



His agent, Jeff Schwartz, relayed the news to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who tweeted that Olynyk will sign a three-year, $37 million contract.

Olynyk played 27 games for the Rockets at the end of last season after being acquired in a trade with the Miami Heat on March 25. The 30-year-old had one of the best stretches of his career after moving to Houston.

He averaged 19 points on 54.5 percent shooting with 8.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest.

An eight-year veteran, Olynyk has established himself as a solid role player whose shooting ability makes him an efficient scorer and size lets him battle opposing big men down low for rebounds.

Since the start of the 2015-16 season, Olynyk has shot 37 percent from three-point range. He averaged a career-high 5.3 attempts behind the arc in 2020-21.

The Pistons will look to take advantage of Olynyk's versatile scoring ability in their quest to make a playoff run this season. He's a proven player who helps increase the depth for head coach Dwane Casey.



The Pistons made their big acquisition in the draft by selecting Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 overall pick.

Everything that Detroit's front office should be focused on now is surrounding the rookie point guard with young talent that can develop alongside him, as well as seasoned veterans who can give production on the court and leadership in the locker room.

Olynyk is a solid veteran presence for the Pistons given where they are at. He can boost the offense thanks to his three-point shooting prowess and rebounding skill.

The Pistons also have the benefit of potentially flipping Olynyk at the trade deadline to acquire more long-term assets for the future.