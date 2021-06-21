Advice for WWE Creative: Mistakes to Avoid Making with Eva Marie

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Welcome to another edition of Advice to WWE Creative, which strives to give the writers some perspective from a fan's point of view while remaining as objective as possible.

Previous editions have revolved around saving Jeff Hardy's faltering career, what to do with R-Truth and the 24/7 Championship, making up for the recent talent releases and turning Hell in a Cell around from being a shell of its former self.

This time, let's shift the focus not to something that has already been a problem that needs fixing but an issue that looks like it's already heading toward trouble.

Eva Marie is back with WWE, and there are some warning signs this could be disastrous. So how can WWE Creative avoid making mistakes before they pop up? Let's take a look!