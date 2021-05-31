Advice for WWE Creative: Saving R-Truth and the 24/7 Championship

4 of 5

Going through the same actions often yields the same results. If WWE never deviates from this formula of R-Truth and Tozawa rolling up each other backstage, it's become as predictably baked into the show as the commentary team saying "Will Wrestler X be able to fight back? Find out as SmackDown rolls on" before a commercial break, so fans tune it out.

The 24/7 Championship hasn't had much value from its inception, so it isn't in danger of losing prestige if WWE experiments with the gimmick and tries to find something new to spice things up.

Again, it's important to acknowledge that the COVID-19 pandemic obviously affected the more quirky side of the title always being on the line, but it still needs to be said that this was far more fun when someone could win it while sleeping on an airplane and not just backstage during the television tapings.

Why aren't people winning it on UpUpDownDown live streams? How did an entire episode of Saturday Night Live go by with Bad Bunny as the musical guest and current champion without at least one segment on that show involving the cast wanting to win the title?

Where's the person like Braun Strowman who wins the belt and welcomes the challenge, inviting people to attack them all the time and swatting them away like flies?

Does anyone have the guts to win the title from CEO Vince McMahon if he were to capture it? They would risk their jobs, but they would be a champion.

Employ left-field thinking. An interesting writer's trick is to put your character in a situation from which they can't escape and then try to figure out how they would get out. Let's put R-Truth and others in unwinnable scenarios and wacky situations and brainstorm where that goes.