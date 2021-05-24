Advice for WWE Creative: Ideas to Turn Jeff Hardy's Career Around

1 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The first step in fixing any problem in life is to acknowledge its presence and assess the damage.

Hardy has done nothing of value for months but that's no criticism of his skills: He's been a main event-caliber Superstar for years.

Lately, though, he's been the sacrificial lamb for Jinder Mahal on Raw just a few days after suffering the same fate on Main Event—a show that WWE doesn't even advertise on its official website.

Prior to that, his spot in the Elimination Chamber in February was just to make up the numbers. The closest thing to a feud he's had in 2021 has been getting wrecked by The Hurt Business and stretching out his rivalry with Elias long after it had expired.

His Bar Fight with Sheamus and largely forgettable Intercontinental Championship run last summer represented the last time he seemed to matter.