Advice for WWE Creative: Cleaning Up the Mess from Recent Releases

4 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Lana and Riott were staples of Raw and SmackDown, respectively, as halves of tag teams in the women's division.

Considering Alexa Bliss barely wrestles, Eva Marie has yet to fully appear, Lacey Evans is on maternity leave, Becky Lynch hasn't returned, Sonya Deville is an authority figure and Mia Yim is nowhere to be seen, there aren't many women across the main roster.

The only tag teams left are Natalya and Tamina, Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose, and Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, who appear to be splitting up. Unless you count Bliss and Lilly the puppet, who can compete for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship?

The main roster needs an influx of women's talent—now. Unfortunately, WWE will likely turn to NXT to bring up too many, which will result in the black-and-gold brand's women's tag team division becoming obsolete.

WWE never should have created another set of titles without an adequate number of Superstars. Now, it's time to rectify that by unifying the WWE and NXT women's tag team titles and make them true cross-branded belts as they were originally intended to be.

Aliyah and Jessi Kamea of The Robert Stone Brand, Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart, The Way, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez and other pairings being able to compete on Raw and SmackDown would show off new talent and freshens things up.

Io Shirai must join the main roster. She's done all she can do in NXT, and either brand would be lucky to have her competing for its women's championship.

Toni Storm could use a call-up, too. She had a run with the NXT UK Women's Championship and if she's not going to be NXT women's champion any time soon, why not have her face Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Bayley and others on Raw or SmackDown?