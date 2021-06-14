Advice for WWE Creative: How to Make Hell in a Cell Matter Again

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Hell in a Cell 2021 is coming this Sunday, but it doesn't feel like the WWE Universe is on fire for the pay-per-view, does it? In fact, you could say things are lukewarm at best right now.

That's not just due to the match card, though; it's also down to the Hell in a Cell gimmick as a whole. It's been far too many years since the steel structure felt like it was a big deal.

Instead of the brutal match that ended blood feuds once and for all, it's been watered down to become just another generic gimmick that fans have seen many times before.

However, HIAC is not beyond saving. Let's take a look at how WWE can fix the problem and make this event a major attraction once again.