Knicks' 2021 NBA Free-Agent Big Board, Top Players to Target

0 of 3

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Caution flags used to fly any time the New York Knicks had money to spend.

But 'Bockers backers have reasons to be excited about where their franchise is entering the offseason and where it might be sitting coming out of it.

As Knicks legend and current broadcaster Walt "Clyde" Frazier might put it, this squad spent the season rising and surprising. Expectations were nonexistent, but New York came out of nowhere to snag the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, netting Julius Randle an All-Star selection and the Most Improved Player award, while Tom Thibodeau collected Coach of the Year honors.

The Knicks are moving and grooving, and they can keep the momentum going with a productive offseason. With cap space galore and a major market with a playoff roster to sell, New York can dream as big as it wants this summer.