Keon Johnson's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Clippers Roster

The Los Angeles Clippers will add explosive guard Keon Johnson out of Tennessee after he went No. 21 overall in Thursday's NBA draft.

The New York Knicks originally owned the No. 21 pick but reportedly dealt the selection to the Clips for No. 25 overall and a future second-round selection, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Keon Johnson

Position: SG/SF

Height: 6'5"

Pro Comparison: Keldon Johnson



Scouting Report: Explosive and quick, Johnson puts pressure on the rim and opposing ball-handlers defensively. His athleticism is ahead of his skill level, but flashes of slashing, post scoring and secondary playmaking create some optimism about his potential to keep developing.

Clippers Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Paul George, SG: $44.1M (2025)

Kawhi Leonard, SF: $36M (Player option)

Marcus Morris Sr., SF: $16M (2024)

Luke Kennard, SG: $13.8M (2025)

Patrick Beverley, PG: $13.3M (2022)

Serge Ibaka, C: $9.7M (Player option)

Rajon Rondo, PG: $7.5M (2022)

Ivica Zubac, C: $7M (2023)

Keon Johnson, SG/SF: $2.1M (projected first-year salary, per RealGM)

Terance Mann, SG: $1.4M (2023)

Daniel Oturu, C: $1.2M (2022)

Yogi Ferrell, PG: $1.1M (2022)

Free Agents

Patrick Patterson, PF: UFA

Nicolas Batum, SF: UFA

Reggie Jackson, PG: UFA

DeMarcus Cousins, C: UFA

Amir Coffey, SG: RFA

The former 5-star recruit had a slow start to his college career, scoring in single digits in 10 of his first 15 games as a freshman. He showed his upside down the stretch with averages of 14.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals in his last 15 appearances, including three 20-point games.

The 19-year-old remains a work-in-progress, shooting just 27.1 percent from three-point range last season, but he showed flashes of upside with his ability to attack the rim.

Johnson's work rate on the defensive end will also ensure he at least makes some impact at the next level.